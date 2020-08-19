हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh releases statement clarifying 'only lawyers' authorised to represent family

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father KK Singh releases statement clarifying &#039;only lawyers&#039; authorised to represent family
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a CBI investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - a judgement which was welcomed by people from all walks of life. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has released a statement clarifying 'only lawyers' authorised to represent the family. The statement read: " It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Mr Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices. Commercial, as our Advocate and through him Mr Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be the family member does not have my consent."

The apex court in its judgement said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. It has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His fans and family had been batting for a CBI for last two months, suspecting a foul play into this death. 

 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseCBI for SSRSupreme CourtKK Singhsushant singh rajput suicideSushant Singh Rajput family
