Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and the actor's wedding plans

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh recently spoke about his son's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who came to meet the family after the actor's funeral in Mumbai. Sushant and Ankita dated for six years before breaking up in 2016. They were one of the most sought after star couples and loved by many.

Talking about Ankita, KK Singh said, "Wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi," reported ZEEL entertainment website BollywoodLife. However, it is not clear if he was speaking about Ankita's earlier visit to Patna, Sushant's hometown.

When asked about why her and Sushant's relationship did not enter wedlock, he said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai." KK Singh also added that Ankita was the only girl in Sushant's life whom he knew of.

Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009. The TV show made both of them overnight stars. The actor had left 'Pavitra Rishta' a couple of years later to make a career in Bollywood, but they remained in a relationship until 2016.

After his break-up with Ankita, Sushant was rumoured to be dating his 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon and some months ago, he was linked to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

KK Singh said that he did not about Rhea, but added that Sushant and he spoke about the actor's marriage before his death.

"Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki coronavirus me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri," BollywoodLife reported.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his apartment. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under depression and stress for some months.

An investigation is currently underway in his suicide case and his family members, work asscociates, helpers and close friends, including Rhea, have been interrogated by the police.