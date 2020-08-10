Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri slams Sanjana Sanghi for her silence: Guess she is busy

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri, also the director of 'Pavitra Rishta', has slammed actress Sanjana Sanghi for not responding to him after he recently revealed how the late actor could not sleep at nights after being wrongfully implicated in the #MeToo movement.

In October 2018, a section of the internet had made #MeToo allegations against Sushant, claiming he had misbehaved with Sanjana Sanghi, whom he co-starred with in 'Dil Bechara'.

Kushal Zaveri recalled Sushant's state of mind during that phase in an Instagram post. The duo was staying together. He said that Sushant was so disturbed that he could not sleep for four nights till Sanjana came out and denied the allegations.

A few days ago, actress Kangana Ranaut had also raised questions on why it took Sanjana days to clear the #MeToo allegations against Sushant and she responded to her. However, Kushal didn't receive a reply from Sanjana for his post.

"Was expecting a reply from Sanjana Sanghi as she was quick in replying to Kangana, I guess she is busy," Kushal wrote. He also revealed that Sushant had re-written some of the dialogues of his scenes in 'Dil Bechara' after an approval from director Mukesh Chhabra.

Meanwhile, Kushal had shared this:

"I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof... We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence). Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn`t have proof to call them out... I remember how Sushant couldn`t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations... Finally, she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard-earned victory as if the battle was over," Zaveri shared on Instagram.

He added: "I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people Sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

'Pavitra Rishta' was Sushant's second TV show. It made him an overnight star and his role of Manav Deshmukh was loved by all. Sushant and Ankita Lokhande also fell in love on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' and dated each other from 2010 to 2016.

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14.