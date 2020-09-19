Sushant Singh Rajput's friend questions Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai's whereabouts, says will handover evidence to CBI

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla has raised questions on whereabouts of Disha Salian's boyfriend-fiance Rohan Rai.

Shukla has also raised questions on Salian's close friends who were present at the party held at Rohan Rai's Malad apartment on June 8. He claimed that those present at the party have been hiding and are not turning up before the investigative agency in connection with the mysterious death of Disha Salian.

"Deep Ajmera, Indranil Vaidya, Himanshu.. they were all Disha Salian's friends and have been hiding," he said and claimed that Ajmera was Disha's oldest and closest friend.

He also questioned how a party was organised at the Malad building when there was a nation-wide lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He also questioned why medical tests on those present at the June 8 Malad party were not conducted.

He said he has evidence with him which he will hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, had mysteriously died by falling from the 14th floor of a building, where she was partying with her friends and fiance Rohan. A few days later on June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence.

The mysterious twin deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian in a span of 6 days on June 14 and 8, respectively, have raised many eyebrows.

On September 18, hours after reports surfaced that Salian had dialled 100 from her phone shortly before her death, the Mumbai Police responded calling the report 'untrue'. Disha made the last phone call to her friend Ankita, clarified the police.

This clarification from Mumbai police came after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane made startling claims that Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai was present with her on the night of June 8 when the party took place. Rane alleged that Disha made the call to police and Rohan knows everything but he is fearing for his life that's why he is hiding.

Rane said that if Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, he himself will tell everything to the CBI. Rane alleged, "Rohan knows the secrets involved in this case. In such a situation, Rohan's life may also be threatened". Nitesh Rane said that he has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Disha's partner Rohan. Nitesh Rane said that after the accident in the party on June 8, Disha called 100.

Rane, son of BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane from Kanakwali seat in Maharashtra, said that when Disha was allegedly harassed and molested in the party on June 8, she then told Sushant who was also shocked.

Rane questioned Rohan's silence on the whole matter.