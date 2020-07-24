Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' release today, Anupam Kher pens a heartfelt tribute to actor

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is releasing today on a digital platform - Disney Plus Hotstar at 7.30 pm. It marks the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a filmmaker and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Several celebs have been promoting the movie, urging everyone to watch it together from their homes.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared his tribute to Sushant ahead of the release of 'Dil Bechara'. He wrote: प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत!

आज आपकी फ़िल्म ‘दिल बेचारा’ रिलीज़ होने जा रही है।आप भौतिक दुनिया में हमारे साथ नहीं है और हमें हमेशा इस बात का दुख रहेगा।पर आपकी ये फ़िल्म हम सब दिल की आँखों से देखेंगे।और हर आँख से आँसू बहेगा।

हम आपको मिस करते है!

प्यार।

अनुपम

@itsSSR

#DilBechara

Anupam Kher played Sushant Singh Rajput's father in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police is investigating the case and prima facie it looked like a suicide case. However, actor's fana army has been pressing for a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Over 37 people have been questioned in connection with Sushant's death by the cops so far.