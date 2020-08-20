हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Usha Nadkarni on Supreme Court order: Fans prayers have been answered

The apex court, in its order, has also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Pavitra Rishta&#039; co-star Usha Nadkarni on Supreme Court order: Fans prayers have been answered

Mumbai: Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who played the mother of Sushant Singh Rajput in the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that ordered a CBI probe in the death of the late actor on Wednesday.

"I feel so happy that now CBI will look into the case. People have prayed so much and now their prayers have been answered. There is a lot of power in prayers. A lot of what has happened in the aftermath of Sushant's death has been chaotic. I really feel he deserves justice," Usha Nadkarni told IANS.

She is a little sceptical, too.

"Lekin CBI me jaake bhi kya hoga maaloom nahi. Log CBI CBI kar rahe hain. Ab sab bhagwan bharose hai (one doesn't know what will happen even after the case has been transferred to the CBI. People are excited about the case being handed over to the CBI. Everything depends on God)," she said.

The apex court, in its order, has also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput Pavitra Rishta CBI Probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case
