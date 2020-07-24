Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge is with actor's father in Patna, sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts adorable pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left fans and family mourning for him. Soon after his death, reports of his pet dog named Fudge being sad and lonely left many worried. But the good news is Fudge is now in Patna with Sushant's family.

Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh, who is active on Instagram posted an adorable picture of Fudge with actor's father KK Singh. Check it out:

Several people dropped their comments and expressed love.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is releasing today on a digital platform - Disney Plus Hotstar at 7.30 pm. It marks the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a filmmaker and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Several celebs have been promoting the movie, urging everyone to watch it together from their homes.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police is investigating the case and prima facie it looked like a suicide case. However, the actor's fan army has been pressing for a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Over 37 people have been questioned in connection with Sushant's death by the cops so far.