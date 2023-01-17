Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies; actor's fans mourn demise, say 'They are reunited now in heaven...'

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who ruled millions of hearts passed away in 2020 and now, his beloved dog Fudge has gone to him too. Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter and it has taken over the internet.

Sharing pictures of Fudge with SSR, Priyanka wrote, 'So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.'

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Fans were heartbroken seeing the post and said that the pet has finally met his master in heaven. They flooded the comment section with sad emojis. Many even shared new posts honoring the pet dog. One fan wrote, "I’m so sorry di, sending you to love It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge." "Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge" added another.

Fudge never left Sush's side and as a loyal friend and partner, he decides to follow him even to heavens.. such was their bond always.. May Fudge's soul rests in peace. Om Shanti — ʜᴇᴇɴᴀ ᴘᴀʀɴᴀɴɪ (@HeenaParnani) January 16, 2023

You were lived by divine soul on earth fudge . Hope you meet you friend in after life too. Hope you be together in next birth too but your friend need loyal ones be there in his next birth as besty in human form. Stay strong di @withoutthemind my only di pic.twitter.com/sftgGpOQ4V — Ishh (@Ishh90891527) January 16, 2023

Heaven has gained an Angel



God bless his soul with peace



Fudge

pic.twitter.com/9DZO09HKSN — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) January 16, 2023

R.I.P. FUDGE

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...

Sushant Lived InDMoment pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

The news of Fudge's death comes a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. SSR was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai and it shook the nation.