Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies; actor's fans mourn demise, say 'They are reunited now in heaven...'

Sharing pictures of Fudge with SSR, Priyanka wrote, 'So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who ruled millions of hearts passed away in 2020 and now, his beloved dog Fudge has gone to him too. Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter and it has taken over the internet.

Sharing pictures of Fudge with SSR, Priyanka wrote, 'So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.'

Fans were heartbroken seeing the post and said that the pet has finally met his master in heaven. They flooded the comment section with sad emojis. Many even shared new posts honoring the pet dog. One fan wrote, "I’m so sorry di, sending you to love It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge." "Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge" added another.

 

 

 

The news of Fudge's death comes a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. SSR was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai and it shook the nation.

