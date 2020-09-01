हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law rejects Rhea Chakraborty's claims that actor had strained ties with family

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister-in-law rejects Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s claims that actor had strained ties with family

Mumbai: Nutan Singh, sister-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput has rejected claims by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor shared a strained relationship with his family.

Nutan Singh, a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLC and wife of Sushant's cousin, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, took to her unverified Twitter account on Tuesday to reject Rhea's claims without taking names.

"Parivaar par jo arop lagaye ja rahe hain, mai uska khandan karti hoon. Parivaar se Sushant Ji ka rishta bohut achha tha, kisi tarah ka koi manmutav nahi tha. (I reject the allegations levelled against the family. Sushant shared a very good relationship with his family. There was no bad blood)," Nutan Singh tweeted on Tuesday along with a photograph of herself and her husband Niraj Kumar with Sushant, clicked in a temple.

In a separate tweet, Nutan posted a photo of the three along with Sushant's father KK Singh. She captioned using the hashtags #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR.

In another tweet, Nutan shared a photo where she can be seen posing with her hand around Sushant's shoulder as both of them smile at the camera. "We will always miss your smiling face Dear @itsSSR Our real Hero Sushant ji... #JusticeForSSR," wrote the politician.

Nutan did not take names in her tweets, it seems she is rejecting the claims made by Rhea who, in a recent television interview, alleged that Sushant shared a strained relationship with his family and did not meet his father for five years.

 

