Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Neetu Singh aka Rani Di pens emotional letter to brother on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Neetu Singh penned an emotional and heartfelt letter to late brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Sushant's nickname was Gulshan and her sisters shared a thick bond with him.

Neetu Singh, who is also known as Rani Didi at home wrote:

Gulshan, my baby, today is your day. Today is our day - Raksha Bandhan,

Today, the first time in 35 years, the puja thali is ready, the lamp is lit but only the person for whom it's all done is not there.

Can't put a vermillion mark on your forehead, can't tie a Rakhi on your arm, can't offer you sweets, can't kiss you on the forehead, my brother can't hug you,

Years before, when you were born, our whole world was lit up,

when you there, it felt the light was everywhere, now can't understand what to do

don't know how to live without you,

Never thought there will be such a day when you won't be there,

Never thought there would be Raksha Bandhan without you ever,

We have done so much together

How do I learn to stay without you - tell me,

Yours Rani Di

(In Hindi)

गुलशन, मेरा बच्चा

आप मेरा दिन है।

आज तुम्हारा दिन है।

आज हमारा दिन है।

आज राखी है।

पैंतीस साल के बाद ये पहला अवसर है जब पूजा की थाल सजी है। आरती का दिया भी जल रहा है। C

बस वो चेहरा नहीं है जिसकी आरती उतार सकूँ। वो ललाट नहीं है जिसपर टीका सजा सकूँ। वो कलाई नहीं जिस पर राखी बांध सकूँ। वो मुँह नहीं जिसे मीठा कर सकूँ। वो माथा नहीं जिसे चूम सकूँ। वो भाई नहीं जिसे गले लगा सकूँ।

वर्षों पहले जब तुम जब आए थे तो जीवन जगमग हो उठा था। जब थे तो उजाला ही उजाला था। अब जब तुम नहीं हो तो मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि क्या करूँ?

तुम्हारे बग़ैर मुझे जीना नहीं आता। कभी सोचा नहीं कि ऐसा भी होगा। ये दिन होगा पर तुम नहीं होगे।

ढेर सारी चीजें हमने साथ-साथ सीखी। तुम्हारे बिना रहना मैं अकेले कैसे सीखूँ? तुम्हीं कहो।

हमेशा तुम्हारी

- रानी दी

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.