New Delhi: Taking to Instagram, Shweta Singh posts an unmissable video that will surely melt your hearts. In an unfortunate incident, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Today, on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister Shweta Singh posted a video remembering him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video. She penned, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi. The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Tying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are."

Before his sad demise, Rajput had worked in 11 Bollywood films. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.