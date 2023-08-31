trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656040
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Late Actor On Raksha Bandhan, Video Will Leave You In Tears

On the pious occasion of Rakhi, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister missed late actor. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Late Actor On Raksha Bandhan, Video Will Leave You In Tears Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taking to Instagram, Shweta Singh posts an unmissable video that will surely melt your hearts. In an unfortunate incident, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Today, on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, his sister Shweta Singh posted a video remembering him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming video. She penned, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi. The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Tying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are." 

Before his sad demise, Rajput had worked in 11 Bollywood films. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train