New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has taken a subtle jab at his ex-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.

In her Instagram post, it seems she indirectly targeted her without mentioning the name. She shared several pictures of Sushant and wrote in the caption, "Blaming the person who has passed on... who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth."

Calling her brother the "pride" of everyone in the family, she added, "Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput"

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and later got positive feedback for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others.

He was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra flat. A lot of controversies emerged after his untimely demise. Allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8, 2020, were linked and the duo had been murdered.

Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Sushant's father demanded legal action against her.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. None of these charges have been proven yet.