Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a heartfelt post, says 'your presence still felt'

New Delhi: It has been a month exactly to Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on actor's one month death anniversary, took to social media and shared a heartfelt post.

Shweta wrote: It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai Hope u always stay eternally happy.

On Sushant's one month death anniversary, several celebs including former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Ekta Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Vikas Guppta, Sanjana Sanghi, Shekhar Suman, Kriti Sanon and many others mourned his demise.

Some even lit a diya (lamp) in remembrance and offered a prayer in his name.

The Mumbai police meanwhile is investigating the case and have quizzed over 34 people in connection with the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, on the other hand, have been pressing for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.