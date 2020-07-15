हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a heartfelt post, says 'your presence still felt'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on actor's one month death anniversary, took to social media and shared a heartfelt post. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a heartfelt post, says &#039;your presence still felt&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It has been a month exactly to Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on actor's one month death anniversary, took to social media and shared a heartfelt post. 

Shweta wrote: It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai Hope u always stay eternally happy. 

On Sushant's one month death anniversary, several celebs including former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Ekta Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Vikas Guppta, Sanjana Sanghi, Shekhar Suman, Kriti Sanon and many others mourned his demise.

Some even lit a diya (lamp) in remembrance and offered a prayer in his name. 

The Mumbai police meanwhile is investigating the case and have quizzed over 34 people in connection with the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, on the other hand, have been pressing for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShweta Singh KirtiSushant Singh Rajput's sistersushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathSSRSSR suicide
Next
Story

Sonu Sood to write book on experience of helping migrant workers
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M

'Peaceful resolution of India-China border row crucial for regional and global stability'