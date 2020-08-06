Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares her WhatsApp chat with actor: You loved us so dearly

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shared her WhatsApp chat with the actor in May where they spoke about their family bond. The conversation happened on May 22, a month before Sushant's death.

Shweta shared a screenshot of the chat on social media and captioned it, "You loved us so dearly.. #thestrongestbond #strengthandunity #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #unconditionallove."

The post has a picture of his four sisters speaking together via a video call. Shweta had sent the collage to Sushant and said she misses him. "Love you too, Gudiya di. This is so good," Sushant replied, adding two heart emoticons.

Minutes later, Shweta sent another video of herself to Sushant and he replied by saying, "Wow such a beautiful and a happening family. PS - Please say my hi to Vishal and give my love to the lovely cuties."

Here's the WhatsApp chat between Sushant and Shweta.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday. Sushant's father KK Singh has accused the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and filed an FIR against her in Patna in July.