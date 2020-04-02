Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl redefine couple goals with yoga pics

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have treated us to some fabulous pictures of themselves trying out some couple yoga poses and once glance as the post will make you say wow! Along with the pictures, Sushmita attached an inspirational note on tough times. Twinning in black gym outfits, Sushmita and Rohman have given their personal touch to the yoga poses and the photos send out positive vibes.

Sushmita wrote, “Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat. Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way. We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! Sending love & healing energies to the world.”

Take a look:

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a year now and the couple is quite open about their relationship. Rohman is pretty much a fixture by her side and is spotted at Sushmita's family functions and holidays with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

He is a model by profession. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, hasn't announced her next project yet. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.