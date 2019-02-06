हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's latest selfie shouts love—See inside

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl&#039;s latest selfie shouts love—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sushmita Sen is in love and how! Former Miss Universe is dating the dapper model Rohman Shawl and their pictures together are giving us major relationship goals.

The actress shared a love-filled mushy selfie with her beau with a cute caption. She wrote: “Sushhhhh!!!  They’re looking!!!#softwhispers #loudfeelings #simplyus @rohmanshawl”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushhhhh!!!  They’re looking!!!#softwhispers #loudfeelings #simplyus @rohmanshawl 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

She also shared another picture of hers and family video where her daughter Alisah can be seen singing an English song. Watch it here:

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite a lover of social media platforms. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlSushmita Sen boyfriendrohman shawl pics
Next
Story

Mouni Roy shares pic with Ayan Mukerji, netizens think they are dating

Must Watch

PT41M48S

Taal Thok Ke: Watch special debate on ED's questioning of Robert Vadra