Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's latest selfie shouts love—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sushmita Sen is in love and how! Former Miss Universe is dating the dapper model Rohman Shawl and their pictures together are giving us major relationship goals.

The actress shared a love-filled mushy selfie with her beau with a cute caption. She wrote: “Sushhhhh!!! They’re looking!!!#softwhispers #loudfeelings #simplyus @rohmanshawl”

She also shared another picture of hers and family video where her daughter Alisah can be seen singing an English song. Watch it here:

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite a lover of social media platforms. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.