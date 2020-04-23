Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl make our hearts skip a beat everytime they workout together, here’s a glimpse

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are couple goals X infinity and everytime we scroll through their Instagram posts, they make our hearts skip a beat. Over the years, Sushmita and Rohman have treated us to some fabulous posts of themselves trying out some couple yoga poses and once glance as the posts make us say wow! Isn’t it?

Recently, Sushmita and Rohman attempted Garbhasana and oh boy, they did it such beautifully. Forget blinking for 5 minutes, folks.

“Garbhasana. All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!! Besides, Rohman attempting this with me is adorable. We wish you calm & all the love in the world!,” Sushmita captioned the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rohman also tried to woo Sushmita with another yoga pose and gave her the title of ‘best girlfriend ever’.

Aww, you guys!

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for more than a year now. They are spending time together during the lockdown with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, will be next seen in a web series titled ‘Aarya’. Her last project was 2015 Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.