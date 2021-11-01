Sushmita Sen becomes bua; Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and television actor Charu Asopa have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared her excitement by posting a picture of herself clicked at the hospital right before the birth of the "little angel".

She added the caption, "#answeredprayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT'S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu and @rajeevsen9 ...what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!!"

The happy post garnered more than a lakh likes within an hour of posting.

"Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally," Charu dropped in the comment.

Later, Charu and Rajeev also posted pictures of the family post the baby's birth.

"Blessed with a baby girl. Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me, love you...Thank u all for your love and prayers...Thank u, God," she added the caption.

In August, Charu and Rajeev hosted a baby shower. Susmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl were present at the ceremony.