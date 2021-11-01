हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen becomes bua; Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and television actor Charu Asopa have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Sushmita Sen becomes bua; Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen blessed with baby girl
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and television actor Charu Asopa have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared her excitement by posting a picture of herself clicked at the hospital right before the birth of the "little angel".

She added the caption, "#answeredprayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT'S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu and @rajeevsen9 ...what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!!"

 

The happy post garnered more than a lakh likes within an hour of posting.

"Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally," Charu dropped in the comment.

Later, Charu and Rajeev also posted pictures of the family post the baby's birth.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

"Blessed with a baby girl. Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me, love you...Thank u all for your love and prayers...Thank u, God," she added the caption.

In August, Charu and Rajeev hosted a baby shower. Susmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl were present at the ceremony. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita Senbrother Rajeev Sentelevision actor Charu AsopablessedBaby girlSush becomes bua
Next
Story

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, revisit his 8 most unforgettable dialogues!

Must Watch

PT3M59S

NIA court awards sentence in 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blasts