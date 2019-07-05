Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters take the Bottle Cap Challenge - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen, currently in Dubai for a family trip, took up the Bottle Cap Challenge, along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

The Bottle Cap Challenge is a crazy viral challenge on the internet which several celebrities are taking up. It was introduced to the film fraternity by Akshay Kumar. The rule is that the person taking it up, needs to uncap a bottle in just a flying kick, without letting the bottle move.

So, how did Sushmita, Rohman and the kids fared in the challenge? Obviously, everyone just nailed it! "Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman, all in #bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys! #familybottlecapchallenge," the 43-year-old actress captioned the post.

Take a look at their videos here. (Swipe right).

"#Familybottlecapchallenge goals," read Rohman's comment. (Goals, indeed!).

Meanwhile, here's how Sushmita and family are enjoying their time in Dubai, courtesy little Alisah.

This video of them chilling in the pool is a must watch.

Also, Sushmita rubbished reports of her rumoured break-up with Rohman like a boss! "He's lean...she's mean. I love you, Rohman," read the caption of her post, in which the couple can be seen working posing in a gym.

Rohman is a model by profession. He and Sushmita started dating last year.