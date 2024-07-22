Sushmita Sen Clarifies She Is NOT Dating Any Man For 3 Years Amid Reconciliation Rumours With Ex Beau Rohman Shawl

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is a woman who inspires billions, there is not a single time the diva fails to leave an impact on fans when she speaks. This time again she opened up about her personal life in her recent interaction with Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. The actress got candid about how she has been single for three years now and hasn't dated any man in these years ever since her breakup announcement with Rohman Shawal.

Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty in her podcast, Sushmita revealed being single for 3 years and mentioned,” I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021... I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, 'Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa."

Sushmita Sen revealed she is enjoying the break and is not interested in anyone at the moment.

Speaking to Rhea she further revealed why she has been single for these many years,"I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time."

Sushmita called her relationship beautiful with ex-beau Rohman Shawal beautiful amid reconciliation rumours.

Sushmita mentioned that she was in a relationship with Rohman for six years and today they are friends and nothing can change that, she called their bonding beautiful. Sushmita and Rohman continued to make appearances together after the breakup announcement and this raised the rumours of them getting back together again.

