Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee Sen turn up heat in matching black monokinis: PICS

Sushmita Sen is currently vacationing with daughters Renee and Alisha in the Maldives.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee Sen turn up heat in matching black monokinis: PICS

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is soaking up the Maldivian sun with daughters Renee and Alisah. The `Arya` actor, who is currently on a vacation in the Maldives, has shared some pictures that have set the internet on fire! Sushmita shared a string of pictures on Instagram and it looks like she is having the time of her life. In the first post, Sushmita shared a video where she can be seen taking a dive into the pool. She wrote, "I want YOU to know...you`re the love of my life. I love you guys!! #duggadugga".


In the next photo, she is seen chilling by the pool in a black monokini. She captioned the image writing "#bliss (red heart emoji) #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".


Sushmita also mesmerised her fans with a selfie wearing a beach hat and oversized rose-tinted sunnies.


Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen has also been active on Instagram and has been posting pictures from their vacation. In a mirror selfie posted by Renee, she could also be seen donning a black monokini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)


A few days ago Renee also posted a video where she could be heard singing the famous `Jab Saiyaan` song from `Gangubai Kathiawadi`, amidst the blue waters of the ocean.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)


Sushmita left for the Maldives on Sunday as she celebrated Father`s Day with her dad on the flight.

On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series `Aarya` on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita returned to the screen after a long hiatus for `Aarya` as the protagonist. The web series that broke records has had two successful seasons so far and has been renewed for the next one. Her daughter Renee also recently made her debut in the short film `Suttabaazi`.

