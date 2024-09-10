Advertisement
Sushmita Sen Experiences Speech Difficulty After Anaesthesia: Visits Dentist

Sushmita Sen faces speech challenges post-anesthesia and consults a dentist for assistance.

Sep 10, 2024
Sushmita Sen Experiences Speech Difficulty After Anaesthesia: Visits Dentist

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the 3rd season of the crime-thriller show 'Aarya', is finding it difficult to speak due to toothache.

On Tuesday, the actress was clicked at a dentist's clinic in the city. As she interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside the clinic, it was apparent that she had been injected with a heavy dose of local anaesthesia, as her speech was slurred. 

Despite being in pain, the actress greeted the paparazzi with her signature warmth and compassion.

Recently, Sushmita's elder daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 25th birthday. Sushmita took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post on her daughter’s birthday.

The actress shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and the younger daughter Alisah Sen.

Earlier, Sushmita had appeared on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Chapter 2 Podcast’, and discussed aspects of her life. She shared that she didn’t have to explain the act of sex to her children as a part of sex education. 

The ‘Aarya’ star shared that the conversation she had with her girls about sex was very different from what the actress had with her mom. The conversation that Sushmita had with her mother was not very intimate, unlike the one she had with her daughters.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’ in which she essays the titular role.

She was also seen in the streaming biographical drama ‘Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi’ in which she essayed the role of the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series, directed by Ravi Jadhav, covers the key moments in the life and struggle of Mumbai-based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

