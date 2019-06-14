close

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen flies to Goa with family, boyfriend Rohman Shawl for brother Rajeev's wedding

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is marrying TV actress Charu Asopa. The couple had a civil ceremony last week while now in Goa, a wedding as per rituals will take place.

Sushmita Sen flies to Goa with family, boyfriend Rohman Shawl for brother Rajeev&#039;s wedding

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen, her father Shubeer Sen, daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl jetted off to Goa to attend the wedding of her brother Rajeev. He is marrying TV actress Charu Asopa. 

The Sens and Rohman were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. Sushmita, dressed in grey casuals, made her way to the entrance hand-in-hand with her dad while the others followed them. She sported a wide smile on her face and waved at the paparazzi. 

Here are the pictures of Sushmita and family at the airport.

Rajeev and Charu, best-known for her roles in TV shows like 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and 'Mere Angne Mein', married in a civil ceremony last week. Sharing pictures from the function, Rajeev wrote, "I, Rajeev Sen, take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife" while Charu captioned the post as, "I, Charu Asopa, take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife  #rajakibittu

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on

The Goa wedding will be a formal one with several pre-wedding functions in the line-up. Here's a picture of them from the engagement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Truly madly deeply yours  @asopacharu #engagementday #rajakibittu pic credit @chintanasopa

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9) on

In May, Sushmita had wished Rajeev and Charu with heartwarming posts. "SHE SAID YES. You’re the luckiest guy in the world, Raja bhaiya. Thank you for bringing this angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu & Rajeev. Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! I love you both beyond," she captioned one of them.

Congratulations, Rajeev and Charu!

