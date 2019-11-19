Sushmita Sen gets birthday wishes from fans on Twitter

New Delhi: Twitter users on Tuesday wished Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on her 44th birthday, with some listing her achivements and posting throwback pictures of her winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994.

Sushmita was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and went on to win the Miss Universe title aged 18. The actress has been in the news because of her relationship with fashion model Rohman Shawl.

A user tagged @thesushmitasen and posted: "The first Indian to win Miss Universe pageant... is now 44 today. She is an inspiration for many humans growing up in 90's".

"Correction - She is still a inspiration. We wish #SushmitaSen a happy and blessed birthday!"

One user wrote: "On her 44th birthday, here are some kickass quotes from #SushmitaSen that make us wanna say – ‘mujhe mast mahol me jeene de!'"

A fan gushed: "Sushmita Sen is an inspiration and my daily dose of motivation!! #HappyBirthdaySushmitaSen".