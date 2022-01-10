Sushmita Sen grooves with Renee and Alisah in new video, ex-BF Rohman reacts- Watch!

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen who has been quite active on social media keeps on her sharing her daily routine on social media.

Now, after maintaining a hectic schedule for quite sometime, the diva has now taken a break from everything and was seen chilling with her daughters - Renee and Alisah. The trio was seen grooving and matching up their energies on the famous track of Aya Nakamura’s Copines.

Sharing the dance video on her social media handle, Sushmita wrote, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!!

Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done )

#mamaspride Alisah @reneesen47.. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!

#sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday

I love you guys!!! #duggadugga

Song: Copines by @ayanakamura_officiel..”

Her post has been garnering appreciations from all the corners of the world including her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl who couldn’t stop himself heaping praises at her youngest daughter. He wrote, “Alisah Alisah all the way,” along with heart-eyes emojis.

For the unversed, the 46-year-old diva recently went through a breakup with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl and she announced it on social media in order to update her fans.

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya' which received rave reviews from fans and critics.