Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback on big screen- Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen, who has been away from her films for over nine years, has announced on her social media handle that she is returning to films.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Her post announcing her return to films was hailed by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Reacting to the post, he wrote, "WELCOME BACK QUEEN... cant wait to see you kill it all over again

#biggestfan #grandreturn #goddess

I LOVE YOU & I AM SO PROUD OF YOU !!!"

Sushmita, who was last seen in No Problem in 2010, told entertainment journalist in an interview that she took a conscious decision to stay away from films after she adopted her daughter Alisah in 2010.

“I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me, "she had said.