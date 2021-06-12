हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is daughter Alisah's 'official choice of hairdresser'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah on Saturday (June 12). 

Sushmita Sen is daughter Alisah&#039;s &#039;official choice of hairdresser&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah on Saturday.

Known for her witty and engaging, Sushmita called herself Alisah's "official choice of hairdresser" in a note she wrote alongside the picture post. She credited elder daughter, actress Renee, for capturing the moment.

"Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!! While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood. Nice shot @reneesen47. I love you guys!!! Sushmita wrote."

Sushmita is shooting for the second season of Ram Madhvani's web series 'Arya'.

