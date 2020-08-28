हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen pens a birthday wish for daughter Alisah

She tagged the post with #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed.

Sushmita Sen pens a birthday wish for daughter Alisah
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah, who turned 11 on Friday.

"Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today! From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own! You are magical my little Angel! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother! I love you infinity Alisah Shona," Sushmita wrote on Instagram along with string of pictures of Alisah.

The pictures Sushmita shared capture Alisah's life from when she was an infant and also give glimpses of her moments spent with elder sister Renee.

Sushmita's beau Rohman Shawl too praised Alisah on her birthday.

"How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE.I love you my Gabdu. Happy Birthday My Angel.

"@sushmitasen47 what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter," he added.

Sushmita adopted Alisah in 2010 and elder daughter Renee in 2000.

 

Tags:
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen daughterAlisah birthdayBollywood
