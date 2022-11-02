Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for niece Ziana amid Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce, calls her ‘strong and mysterious Phoenix’

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen`s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa`s daughter Ziana turned a year older recently. Marking her niece`s first birthday, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned an emotional note."Look at that strong and mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise and Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan," she wrote.

In the birthday message, Sushmita tagged the birthday girl`s parents. Reacting to the post, Charu dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. After seeing Sushmita`s heartfelt post for her niece, many fans lauded the Miss Universe for showering the little one with love and staying away from commenting on the troubled marriage of Ziana`s parents Rajeev and Charu. After giving their marriage a second chance, the duo has once again decided to part ways reportedly. Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram, while she deleted all his pictures from her social media.

See Sushmita Sen's post

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. The two headed for divorce a few months ago. However, they decided to stay together to be with their daughter. In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their Marriage for good.

"Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we announced that we are ending our marriage and realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won`t deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev," she wrote.

Going by the latest reports, it appears that Charu and Rajeev`s marriage is on the verge of ending. In one of the recent interviews, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.