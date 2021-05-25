हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
charu asopa

Sushmita Sen reveals 'I am going to be a bua', wishes sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev Sen with a heartfelt post!

Sushmita Sen expressed her joy on soon going to be a bua. She wrote a heartfelt note on social media.

Sushmita Sen reveals &#039;I am going to be a bua&#039;, wishes sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev Sen with a heartfelt post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few days back, television actress Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy news on social media with a beautiful post about being 'thankful and grateful'. Now, former Miss Universe and sister-in-law Sushmita Sen too shared the good news and also the delivery date.

Sushmita Sen expressed her joy on soon going to be a bua. She wrote in a heartfelt note: I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!!  I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!

I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. They are expecting their first child in November this year. 

 

