Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered A Heart Attack, Underwent Angioplasty

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood's top actress Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she has suffered a heart attack and that she underwent an angioplasty in which a stent was inserted.
  • This news shook her fans and everyone is wishing her a speedy recovery.

New Delhi: Bollywood's top actress Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she has suffered a heart attack and that she underwent an angioplasty in which a stent was inserted. This news shook her fans and everyone is wishing her a speedy recovery.

Taking a picture with her father, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’"

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!" she added.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. They are all wishing her a speedy recovery.

Sushmita Sen gave remarkable performances in films 'Biwi No 1', 'Do Knot Disturb', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya , 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge,' and others. 

She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya' and also starred in the second season of the show, fans are now eagerly waiting for the third installment of the show.

