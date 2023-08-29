Sushmita Sen’s Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Wishes Actor’s Daughter Alisah On Birthday

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday wished the actor’s younger daughter Alisah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rohman shared a picture featuring himself with Sushmita and her two daughters- Renee and Alisah. In the pictures, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in a yellow traditional outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday my Alisah.”

Earlier today, Sushmita penned an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Alisah. She called her “special” and said that it is a privilege to be her mother. Taking to Insta, Sushmita shared a video with a series of pictures of her daughter and her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, she can be spotted with her mother and friends also.

She wrote in the caption, Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits #duggadugga #angel #maa” Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is seen in the web series ‘Taali’. 'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.