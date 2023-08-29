trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654881
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen’s Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Wishes Actor’s Daughter Alisah On Birthday

Sharing a heartwarming picture, Rohman Shawl shared a picture featuring himself with Sushmita and her two daughters- Renee and Alisah.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:38 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sushmita Sen’s Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Wishes Actor’s Daughter Alisah On Birthday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday wished the actor’s younger daughter Alisah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rohman shared a picture featuring himself with Sushmita and her two daughters- Renee and Alisah. In the pictures, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen twinning in a yellow traditional outfit. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday my Alisah.”

 Earlier today, Sushmita penned an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Alisah. She called her “special” and said that it is a privilege to be her mother. Taking to Insta, Sushmita shared a video with a series of pictures of her daughter and her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, she can be spotted with her mother and friends also.

She wrote in the caption, Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits #duggadugga #angel #maa” Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Alisah and Renee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is seen in the web series ‘Taali’. 'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train