sushmita seb

Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Rohman Shawl is as ‘balanced’ as this posture, say wow!

Sushmita and Rohman often treat us to some fabulous posts of themselves trying out some couple yoga poses and once glance as them, makes us say wow!

Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Rohman Shawl is as ‘balanced’ as this posture, say wow!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl redefine love, always. Every time we scroll through their Instagram posts, they make our hearts skip a beat. Sushmita and Rohman often treat us to some fabulous posts of themselves trying out some couple yoga poses and once glance as them, makes us say wow!

Recently, the couple shared identical posts on their respective Instagram timelines to give a sneak peek of their relationship and what is required to keep the things going in respect. The post features the couple working out together and Sushmita captioned it, “I love you my tough guy, Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture! I love you guys."

Rohman, meanwhile, called her his “strength”.

Take a look at the video here:

Aww, you guys!

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for more than a year now. They are spending time together during the lockdown with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, will be next seen in a web series titled ‘Aarya’. Her last project was 2015's Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.

sushmita seb, Rohman Shawl, sushmita rohman, sushmita rohman pics
