Sushmita Sen shares an endearing video of beau Rohman Shawl with daughter Alisah—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is in limelight these days owing to her whirlwind romance with model Rohman Shawl. Things seem to be getting serious between the two and we love watching them together. A day ago, Sushmita shared a picture from a restaurant, having dinner with her beau and father.

Sushmita and Rohman attended a friend's wedding in the Philippines and the actress has shared a couple of pictures and videos that are beyond adorable!

One of the videos is of Sushmita's daughter Alisah who is practicing her flower walk and is accompanied by none other than, Rohman!

Check out the adorbs video here:

The caption says, “#this Alisah practising her #flowergirl walk with Rooh @rohmanshawl #clintwedsfatima #mountmarychurch #godislove #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #blessed”

Here are more pics from the wedding in which Sushmita and Rohman are all smiles:

The two made things official last year when Shawl wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Apart from adorable selfies and videos, the duo also believes in working out together giving us major relationship as well as fitness goals.