Sushmita Sen shares breathtaking throwback pic with a thoughtful caption—See inside

New Delhi: Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is an avid user of social media platform. She often posts pictures and videos with fans and that too with meaningful captions. This time too she did share a throwback picture of hers with a thoughtful caption.

Her caption reads: “Strength is born from a gentle acceptance, of the good, the bad & everything in between ownyourpower #livestrong found this picture & the reminder#sharing I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita looks breathtaking in the picture where she dons an embellished nose ring and hair done beautifully. The enchanting look will bring back memories of her 'Dilbar' days.

It's been a while since she has signed any new Bollywood project. The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

It's her personal life which is making headlines these days.

Sushmita is dating handsome model Rohman Shawl and is often spotted hanging out with him. A few days back they even enjoyed a brief vacay together in Armenia along with Sush's daughters Rhee and Rysa. Their holiday pictures went viral on the internet sending the fans into a tizzy.

Both Rohman and Sushmita's social media PDA too keeps hogging the limelight.