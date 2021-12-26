Sushmita Sen shares cryptic note post breakup with Rohman Shawl, says ‘taking risk to be happy’

NEW DELHI: Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has shared a new post after announcing her breakup with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Thursday (December 23) on Instagram. The starlet had been in the news for the past few days as rumours of her breakup dominated the headlines.

Sushmita has now put all the speculations to rest and confirmed that she had broken up with her longtime beau Rohman. She expressed that their relationship was long over but the duo still remained very good friends.

Now, after her breakup, the actress has mentioned in her note that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy.

She shared a close-up picture of her face and wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts.”

You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!!

I love you!!! #duggadugga ..”

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya'.

Sushmita's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her and Rohman together. The two were undoubtedly one of the adorable couples of Bollywood. The duo has always respected each other's decision and finally have parted their ways on mutual ground.