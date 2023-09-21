Sushmita Sen Shares Intriguing Pic Post On 'Taking A Stand...'

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen is known for playing unconventional and distinct roles. She is the one who keeps treating her fans with her amazing pictures, be it with her daughters, or from her shoots or vacations. The actor now motivated her fans with an inspiring message.

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she can be seen making a bold style statement. Along with her stunning photo, she wrote a motivating caption. Sen mentioned, “Some make statements, others take a stand.”

She added, “I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly”

The fans were left in awe with her look and statement. Many of them dropped heart emojis while some commented, “Fabulous”, “Classy stylish”, and “Beautiful” One of her fans mentioned, “There is only one..Sushmita”

Talking about Sushmita’s acting career, she has been part of several movies such as ‘Biwi No.1’, ‘Sirf Tum’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, among others. She also worked in OTT series such as ‘Aarya’ and most recently ‘Taali’.

'Taali' is a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in which Sushmita Sen essays the titular role. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

The series is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.