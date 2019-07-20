Sushmita Sen shares memories from Armenia vacation with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is busy holidaying with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah in Armenia, recently shared glimpses from their vacation and it looks like so much fun!

"God bless Armenia and it's wonderful people. Every moment magical and forever cherished. Alisah carries a song in her head that she can dance to anywhere... just like her mom. Renee and Rohman mostly wondered what to do with us," Sushmita captioned the post.

The videos show the family strolling around the streets of Yerevan and exploring different places.

Take a look. (Swipe right to see more).

In a previous post shared by Sushmita from Armenia, she adorably trolled her 'jaan' Rohman and wrote, "Why so serious jaan meri, Rohman. Brilliant group effort for this family selfie. WE FIT. Sharing sunflowers. #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia. We love you guys."

Before flying to Armenia, the family of four spent some time in Dubai. They were also accompanied by Sushmita's mother Subhra Sen.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating last year. They are pretty much spotted together at events and family gatherings. He is a model by profession.

On the professional front, Sushmita, also a former Miss Universe, hasn't made any screen appearance after 2015's Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.