हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen spotted with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra—See pics

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

Sushmita Sen spotted with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's personal life is hogging all the limelight these days. The stunner of an actress is in a happy space currently and is dating model Rohman Shawl. The couple was recently spotted in Bandra and were clicked wearing all-black casual wear. Sush's daughter Renee and Alisah also accompanied them.

On noticing the paparazzi, Sush even waved at them and posed for clicks. The gorgeous couple's PDA on social media is also too cute for words. Check out their recent pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The two have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite a lover of social media platforms. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.

 

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlSushmita Sen boyfriendrohman shawl pics
Next
Story

This pic of kids clicking their selfie goes viral, but Amitabh Bachchan finds it 'photoshopped'

Must Watch

PT5M51S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day