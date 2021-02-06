Sushmita Sen to marry model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Here's all the scoop

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and talented B-Towner, Sushmita Sen is currently dating model, Rohman Shawl. The good-looking duo is often seen hanging out together, papped by the shutterbugs and also their social media game is on point.

So, rumours are abuzz about them taking the plunge?

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rohman Shawl talked about meeting Sushmita Sen and life after that. He said, "My roots are from Kashmir, but I was born and brought up in Nainital. I did my schooling there and went to Dehradun to study engineering. In my last year of college, I was introduced to modelling by a friend. Five-six years later, I came to Mumbai, and two years later, I met Sushmita. Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work. On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore."

In social media a few days back, the couple was quizzed over their marriage plans. Rohman Shawl said, "Sushmita, her daughters and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai."

Delving deeper, Rohman added, "My dad, mom and sister support me unconditionally. In fact, when I started dating Sushmita, I didn’t even tell them about it. They learnt about it when our pictures surfaced in the media. Sushmita and I wanted to be sure before making our relationship public. She made me understand that my life would change once she puts it out there. I respected her decision and didn’t tell anyone till the time we were ready for it. My family is very understanding, and they have backed all my decisions. There is no pressure to do anything."

So the eager fans can wait for now!