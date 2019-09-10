Sushmita Sen twirls in a saree, looks fab in video—Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is elegance personified. The stunner of an actress keeps sharing inspiring quotes and captions along with her incredible posts on social media. The gorgeous beauty is an avid user of the medium where she can directly connect with her fans.

In her recent post, she can be seen dressed in a silk saree and breathtaking necklace. Her caption reads: #dancingflames you asked for the full look, well, your wish is my command!!The Saree, the stiletos & the twirling on CARPET you go girl!!! come glide with me, I love you guys!!!!

The actress beautifully twirls on the music wearing a nine-yard wonder.

It's been a while since she has signed any new Bollywood project. The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

It's her personal life which is making headlines these days.

Sushmita is dating handsome model Rohman Shawl and is often spotted hanging out with him. Both Rohman and Sushmita's social media PDA too keeps hogging the limelight.