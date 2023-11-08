Sushmita Sen Walks Hand-In-Hand For Diwali Bash With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen is one of the top actresses in the Indian film industry today. She is receiving a lot of love for her outstanding performance in 'Aarya 3' currently. Amid all this, the actress attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party and made headlines for walking hand-in-hand with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen left her fans heartbroken when she officially announced her breakup with Rohman in 2021. Although the duo remained friends despite partying ways and now finally, they sparked patch-up rumours with a romantic appearance at Bollywood's Diwali bash. On Tuesday evening, the two arrived hand-in-hand at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Many videos and pictures of the couple are going viral on social media and fans are in love.

Sushmita looked absolutely gorgeous in a black saree. While Rohman dazzled in a white kurta and pajama and a beige blazer. The couple walked hand-in-hand, Sushmita even hugged Rohman as they posed together for the paps before heading inside the venue.

Fans are super happy to see their favourite couple back together. Many flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One fan wrote, 'Oh ho officially back together again.' Another one commented, 'Perfect together… made for each other.'

Talking about their relationship, Rohman had earlier shared with ETimes that even though they were not married, they were like a family. He had said, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that."

Sushmita met Rohman through social media, she had opened up about dating someone with an age difference of 15 years. She said, "I didn't know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team."