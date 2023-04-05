Sushmita Sen Works Out With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Fans Wonder If 'They Are Back Together'- Watch

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering from her heart condition and embracing the daily routine at her own pace. Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisha and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita`s caption read, "Will is the only way" #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly...and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl... I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The `Aarya` actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices. "So inspiring!!! May you live a long and healthy life. We need more ppl like you Sushmita. You cast rays of hope to ppl like me who knows something is wrong on the inside, but doctor`s don`t believe me and won`t give me that 1 test to clear my mind. We can only hope for the best. And I hope the best for everyone out there. Take care and God bless you always," wrote a fan.

Another fan commented, "Dedication at its best." Reacting to Sushmita`s post, Rohman Shawl wrote on her post, "Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47." As Sushmita has mentioned in her post, she is gearing up for the shoot of the series "Aarya Season 3".

Fans also speculated if Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are back together. "they are back together lol in relationship," a user wrote. "Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both .much love..," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, she completed the dubbing for `Taali`. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender. The landmark verdict in the case was delivered in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant -- her childhood, transition, and her eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.