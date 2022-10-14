Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen unfollows wife Charu Asopa, is marriage in trouble again?

NEW DELHI: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's personal lives have always been the talk of the town. Charu and Rajeev Sen, who had separated from each other during the COVID-19 lockdown, later got back together and welcomed a baby girl in 2021. However, barely a month after the arrival of their first child, Charu decided to separate again from her husband and file for a divorce. Just when they were about to get divorce, the couple decided to give their marriage another chance and mutually called off the separation, leaving their fans excited.

However, the latest news is that both Charu and Rajeev have unfollowed each other on social media once again. In addition, Rajeev had also removed all the latest photos he had shared with Charu on Instagram. Strangely, Charu still follows her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen on Instagram.

As per TOI report, Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. The report added that the difference between them seem irreconcilable.

Meanwhile, Charu is currently in her hometown Bikaner and she hosted a pre-birthday bash for her daughter Ziana. Confirming the same, the actress told TOI, "Ziana turns one on November 1 and we are planning to host a party in Mumbai. But before that I wanted to have a small party in my hometown, too, with my parents and siblings. We did a whole lot of shopping, went out for dinner and had a lot of fun. My parents have been pampering their granddaughter and she loves it."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who tied the knot after dating each other for a few months, have had quite a tumultuous marriage. They welcomed their daughter Ziana on November 1, 2021.

This is not the first time the duo has been making to headlines for reports of trouble in their married life. According to the Pinkvilla, before welcoming their first child, Charu and Rajeev had some differences after which the former left their home and went to Delhi. In 2020 too, there were reports that the couple were living separately after trouble in their marital life. However, they decided to bury hatchet soon and came back to each other.

CHARU AND RAJEEV'S MARRIAGE



Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's younger brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television.