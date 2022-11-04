Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's EXPLOSIVE accusation, says his wife Charu Asopa is having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra!

New Delhi: Days after TV actress Charu Asopa accused husband Rajeev Sen of infidelity, the latter has responded with similar allegations. Sushmita Sen's brother claimed that his wife is having an illicit relationship with another popular television star Karan Mehra.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen stated, "She wants to play the woman card all the time. She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof, but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation."

Rajeev claimed that through voice notes sent by Charu’s mother, Neelam Asopa, it was evident that the actress is having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra.

"One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in. I only came to know about Karan through her mother’s voice note. I had no clue what was going on between them," he said.

Charu had also claimed that her husband Rajeev was not there with her absent when she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 and within a year reports of marital discord were surfaced. Amid separation talks, the couple welcomed their first daughter Ziana in 2021.