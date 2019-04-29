Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée votes for the first time, actress shares endearing post

New Delhi: Bollywood queued up outside the polling booths in Mumbai to vote for Lok Sabha elections. Many B-town celebs were accompanied by their sons and daughters. Actress Sushmita Sen went to the booth with her daughter Renee, who voted for the first time.

Sharing a picture with her daughters on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Today I feel proud knowing Renée initiated her journey of being a responsible citizen, one who participates in due process of Democracy, celebrating the love of her country & investing in its future!!! am blessed to see the excitement of my little Alisah, who can’t wait to have her turn!!!Way to go girls!!!#wevoted #anewmilestone #proudindian #jaihind I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

On the personal front, Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are painting the town red with their PDA on social media. A few days ago, Sush shared a post on Instagram expressing her "unconditional love" for Rohman. She wrote, "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!!"

The couple made things official last year when the latter wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Apart from adorable selfies and videos that they share, the couple also believes in working out together giving us major relationship goals from time to time.