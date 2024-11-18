New Delhi: Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, recently opened up about his relationship with the actress and their continued bond despite their breakup. Speaking candidly in an interview, Rohman revealed that they have remained close friends and share immense respect for each other.

Speaking to Zoom, Rohman revealed," When I met her, I realized she is even more amazing than what is shown. I was a fan, but now I am a ‘pyaar wala’ fan. I saw the hard work she puts in. I am the biggest fan of her mind. She knows what is going on around her. We are still friends because I look up to her. I want to learn all of this from her. People talk about exes being friends, but if you don’t have anything common to talk about, how can you be friends?".

When asked about his relationship with Sushmita and his kids, he said," We don’t care what people think about us. Sushmita and I share a beautiful bond that goes beyond labels. She is an amazing person, and we will always have each other’s back".

Rohman even spoke about his bond with Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee, "Alisah and Renee are both smart kids because of how they’ve been brought up. They understand. We never get into that. For them, it’s a relationship between me and their mom, and we share a completely different equation independent of my relationship with Sushmita. We’ve stayed the same. They are very mature kids, and the credit goes to their mom. She has taught them how to live life."

Fans have often admired the duo for maintaining positivity and respect post-breakup, setting a refreshing example of handling relationships in the public eye.