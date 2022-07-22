NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's heartfelt advice: Don't depend on your partner

Sushmita Sen confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's heartfelt advice: Don't depend on your partner

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's love life became a talking point soon after Ex IPL Chairman Lalit Modi confessed his love for her and dropped pictures of them holidaying together. This surprise relationship announcement not only got massive attention online from fans and trolls but also left many celebs commenting on the development. 

SUSHMITA SEN'S EX BOYFRIEND ON RELATIONSHIPS

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl recently conducted an interactive #RohmanAsking session on social media. He shared a video in which he talked about relationship and how one must not expect too much from his or her partner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

“Yaar main na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar,” Rohman said.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018.

LALIT MODI CONFESSING HIS LOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'. 

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post. 

 

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen ex-boyfriendLalit ModiRohman Shawlsushmita sen affairSushmita Sen boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?