New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's love life became a talking point soon after Ex IPL Chairman Lalit Modi confessed his love for her and dropped pictures of them holidaying together. This surprise relationship announcement not only got massive attention online from fans and trolls but also left many celebs commenting on the development.

SUSHMITA SEN'S EX BOYFRIEND ON RELATIONSHIPS

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl recently conducted an interactive #RohmanAsking session on social media. He shared a video in which he talked about relationship and how one must not expect too much from his or her partner.

“Yaar main na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar,” Rohman said.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018.

LALIT MODI CONFESSING HIS LOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'.

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post.