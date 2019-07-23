Sushmita Sen's gym lessons on a Tuesday is a perfect tease for lazy souls—Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and elegance personified Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is quite a star on social media. She is an avid user of the medium and keeps her account abuzzing with fresh posts.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a latest post on how to stay fit. Her video post has really got us thinking to come out from our comfort zone and pump up the iron.

In the caption, she wrote a few inspiring lines: “It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly. We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sush is a fitness freak and that explains her hourglass figure. She can actually give any newcomer actress a run for their money.

In fact, both Sushmita and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl are majorly into fitness and gymming.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.