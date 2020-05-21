Sushmita Sen's historic Miss Universe 1994 win completes 26 years, boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares pageant pics of his 'jaan'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen's partner, model Rohman Shawl could easily get 'the Best Boyfriend' trophy. He loves her and how! Rohman recently took to his Instagram account and posted pictures of Sush from her Miss Universe 1994 days.

Dressed in a pearl white gown, the then 18-year-old Sushmita Sen poses for her photo-op, looking extremely confident and gorgeous. This year, the pageant win completes 26 long years as it took place on May 21, 1994, at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines.

Check out the pictures shared by Rohman Shawl and do not forget to read the love-filled caption:

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe 1994 by Dayanara Torres of Puerto Rico.

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times. In fact, their workout videos and pictures are loved by netizens.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

Kudos to Sushmita Sen for making us all proud!